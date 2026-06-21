Trump assumes US may take 20% of oil passing through Strait of Hormuz — TV

NEW YORK, June 21. /TASS/. Washington may collect tolls for the passage through the Strait of Hormuz and take 20% of the oil passing through it, Fox News correspondent Trey Yingst cited President Donald Trump as saying.

"President Trump telling Fox News that the US may take over the Strait in the future if they have to, and collect tolls. The President described this as the United States being the guardian angel of the Strait of Hormuz and the Middle East, and the President said ultimately that would involve the US taking 20% of the oil that passes through the Strait," he said.