Vance says talks in Switzerland has yielded great progress

WASHINGTON, June 21. /TASS/. Significant progress has been made at the US-Iran talks in Switzerland, US Vice President JD Vance has said.

"We've already made great progress over just the last few hours, and I expect that we'll make additional progress in the hours," he told reporters.

The Qatari foreign ministry earlier announced the beginning of Qatar-and Pakistan-mediated talks between the US and Iranian delegations in Switzerland. The sides formed technical groups to work on the final agreement, it added.