US intelligence believes that Israel will not cease attacks on Lebanon — NYT

NEW YORK, June 20. /TASS/. The US intelligence believes that Israel is not planning to stop its attacks on the Hezbollah movement, despite the ceasefire and the US-Iranian memorandum, The New York Times (NYT) wrote, citing sources.

According to assessments by US intelligence sources, the Jewish state wants to continue its military operations in Lebanon despite the fact that it casts uncertainty over the negotiations between Tehran and Washington on the final peace deal. The newspaper said that Israel is frustrated by the memorandum of understanding between the United States and Iran.

At the same time, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is under intense domestic political pressure to continue his operations against Hezbollah, The New York Times wrote.

Earlier, Israel’s N12 television channel reported citing an Israeli source that Israel and Hezbollah had agreed to cease hostilities.

In an interview to Axios, US president Donald Trump assured that he can persuade Israel to refrain from new attacks on Lebanon.