MOSCOW, June 19. /TASS/. Polish President Karol Nawrocki has decided to strip Vladimir Zelensky of the republic's highest state award, the Order of the White Eagle.

In a video address posted on his office’s X page, Nawrocki said that he made this decision "after consulting with the chapter" of the order.

This decision came after Zelensky’s resolution to name one of the Ukrainian army’s units after the "heroes of the Ukrainian Insurgent Army" (the Ukrainian Insurgent Army, or UPA, is banned in Russia as extremist).