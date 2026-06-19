Trump says will be able to persuade Israel not to attack Lebanon

WASHINGTON, June 19. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump says he can persuade Israel not to attack Lebanon again.

When asked by Axios whether he is able to prevent further strikes against Lebanon, he said, "Yeah, I will be." "No wonder they have a lot of respect for me, and they do as I say," he explained.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned earlier that Israel will be responding to any Hezbollah attacks and pledged that the Israeli military will not leave southern Lebanon.

Later, Reuters reported, citing an American source, that Israel and Hezbollah had agreed to cease hostilities starting from 1:00 p.m. GMT.