Singapore hopes to facilitate further ASEAN-Russia cooperation — PM

KAZAN, June 18. /TASS/. Singapore hopes to work with Moscow to find areas of practical cooperation between Russia and ASEAN, Prime Minister Lawrence Wong told Russian President Vladimir Putin during a Russia-ASEAN anniversary summit.

"Singapore welcomes Russia's support for the central role of ASEAN, as well as your active cooperation with the association. We hope to work closely with the Russian Federation in the interests of finding areas of practical cooperation," Wong said, noting that Singapore "will take the ASEAN presidency baton next year."

Singapore will chair the association next year.