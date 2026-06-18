Iran-US talks in Switzerland to be direct — media

DOHA, June 18. /TASS/. Delegations from Iran and the United States will hold the first round of direct talks in Switzerland on Friday, during which a range of technical issues will be discussed, including Iran’s nuclear program, Al Arabiya reported.

According to the TV channel's sources, the sides are expected to address "political aspects related to the nuclear program" of the Islamic Republic, as well as "legal aspects" concerning the lifting of anti-Iran sanctions and the unfreezing of Iranian assets. Issues related to Lebanon and the activities of the Shiite movement Hezbollah are also set to be discussed.

The sources said the meetings may take place in Zurich. Representatives of Qatar and Pakistan are expected to participate in the talks, while officials from Turkey and Saudi Arabia may also attend some meetings.

Earlier, Reuters reported, citing the Swiss Foreign Ministry, that the United States and Iran will hold preliminary talks in Burgenstock on June 19 to implement the agreement reached between the sides.