PARIS, June 17. /TASS/. Members of the Group of Seven (G7) have agreed to mount their pressure on Russia, French President Emmanuel Macron said after the group’s summit in the French town of Evian-les-Bains.

"We undertook the commitment to increase pressure, including by reinforcing our sanctions," Macron said.

In his words, G7 countries "are set to continue efforts" against the so-called Russian shadow fleet.

Earlier, Russian Presidential Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov said Russia had learned how to mitigate the consequences of illegal economic restrictions.