MOSCOW, June 17. /TASS/. The US contractor Black & Veatch involved a number of Ukrainian companies in the construction and equipping of biological laboratories in Ukraine, TASS discovered after reviewing declassified US intelligence materials.

According to the documents, the subcontractors for design, construction, and equipment supply included the Ukrainian firms "Makrokhim," "Mediamax," "Tekhno Proekt," the Project Technical Center, "Odesa Invest," "Ekzotyka," and "RK-Tsentr."

The companies participated in the construction of diagnostic centers and reference laboratories in Odessa, Uzhhorod, and Kherson. Permits for work with highly dangerous pathogens for these facilities were issued by the regime commission of the Ukrainian Health Ministry in 2010-2012.