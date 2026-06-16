FACTBOX: What we know about UK's new sanctions against Russia

LONDON, June 16. /TASS/. The United Kingdom has expanded its sanctions list against Russia by 43 entries, including restrictions against 32 legal entities and 11 individuals, according to a statement by the Foreign Office.

TASS has compiled the key facts about the new restrictions.

Scope

The United Kingdom expanded its sanctions list against Russia by 43 entries, including restrictions against 32 legal entities and 11 individuals.

Individuals

The United Kingdom imposed sanctions on nine individuals whom London considers to be officers of Russia's Main Intelligence Directorate of the General Staff of the Armed Forces.

Vessels

Restrictions were also imposed on 27 vessels allegedly linked to Russia, including three liquefied natural gas (LNG) tankers.

Banks

The United Kingdom added Yandex Bank and WB Bank to its anti-Russian sanctions list.

Banks Vyatich and Evrofinance Mosnarbank were also included in the sanctions list.

Insurance companies

The United Kingdom also added insurance companies Rosgosstrakh and Balance Insurance to its anti-Russian sanctions list.

The stated grounds for the sanctions were that the companies had allegedly obtained a benefit from or supported the Government of Russia through carrying on business in a sector of strategic significance to the Government of Russia, namely the Russian financial services sector.

Any accounts held by the companies in the United Kingdom are subject to asset freezes.

Foreign companies

The United Kingdom expanded its anti-Russian sanctions lists to include a number of foreign companies.

According to the updated lists, four Chinese companies, one Turkish company and three Thai companies were added to the restrictions.

In addition, sanctions were imposed on one company from Nigeria and one company from Laos.

Reaction from sanctioned entities

The sanctions imposed by the United Kingdom will not result in any changes to services provided to clients and partners of WB Bank or the marketplace, the bank's press service told TASS.