Trade between Abkhazia, Russia rises by over 40% from 2023 to 2025 — Abkhazia’s president

MOSCOW, May 12. /TASS/. Trade turnover between Abkhazia and Russia grew by more than 40% from 2023 to 2025, Abkhazian President Badra Gunba said in an interview with TASS.

"There is intensive development in our relations, indeed. They are developing in almost all areas. From 2023 to 2025, trade turnover between our countries increased by more than 40%. This is a very high figure," Gunba said.

He also pointed at the high level of relations between the countries' leaderships, departments, executive bodies, legislative branches, and public organizations.

Speaking about priority areas, the President of Abkhazia named the economic and social spheres, youth support programs, and education.

"We don't need to build special relationships here. These relationships have long been established historically. The most important thing for us is to give new impetus to strengthening relationships between people, and that's what we're doing," Gunba noted.

The President recalled that just last year, the Dioskuria commuter train was launched, running between the resort city of Sochi (in the federal territory of Sirius) and the city of Sukhum.

"There is great demand for such projects. This is what creates convenience and comfort for citizens arriving in Abkhazia. We intend to continue implementing such key projects," Gunba said.