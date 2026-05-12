Iran committed to achieving lasting peace — government spokesperson

TEHRAN, May 12. /TASS/. Iran has set the achievement of lasting peace as its goal, according to Fatemeh Mohajerani, a spokeswoman for the Islamic Republic’s government.

"We spent 40 days fighting the world’s largest military power. We remain on high alert, but also waiting to see how the negotiation process unfolds. Our main goal is to achieve lasting peace," Iran’s SNN TV channel quoted her as saying.

On February 28, the US and Israel launched a large-scale military operation against Iran. On April 7, the US leader announced a two-week mutual ceasefire with the Islamic Republic. According to Tehran, the Iranian death toll from US-Israeli strikes rose to 3,375 after 40 days of sustained combat. On April 11, Iran and the US held several rounds of talks in Islamabad but the parties failed to agree on a long-term settlement due to a number of contradictions. On April 21, Trump announced intentions to extend the ceasefire with Iran. Tehran is not going to comply with Washington’s unilaterally announced extension of the ceasefire and will prioritize its own interests, Iran’s public broadcaster reported.