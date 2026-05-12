Pakistan's prime minister to visit Russia soon, ambassador says

MOSCOW, May 12. /TASS/. Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will visit Russia in the near future, Pakistani Ambassador to Russia Faisal Niaz Tirmizi told TASS in an interview.

"We are working on this," the diplomat said when asked if the visit date had been agreed upon. "The prime minister has great respect for President Putin and greatly looks forward to this meeting with him. He eagerly awaits this visit. And, of course, the dates will be announced once they are finalized."

The ambassador noted that the two leaders met twice last year – first in Beijing, then in Ashgabat. "We have many topics to discuss. Both Pakistan and Russia are part of the Eurasian space, whose northern points are Belarus, Moscow, and Murmansk, and southern points are Karachi, Gwadar, Pasni, and Jiwani. So, we truly have much to discuss," the diplomat emphasized.

He said Russia had long been "Pakistan’s partner in development." "Russia built industrial plants, power stations, and hydroelectric plants in Pakistan. We wish to continue this cooperation. Currently, about 1,300 Pakistani students are studying in your country," the ambassador added.

According to him, Pakistan views Russia as an important source for training future doctors and scientists.