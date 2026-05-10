Trump declares that Iran will no longer laugh at US

WASHINGTON, May 11. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump declared that, thanks to his actions, Iran will no longer mock the United States. He posted a corresponding message on the social network TruthSocial.

"Iran has been playing games with the United States, and the rest of the World, for 47 years. They will be laughing no longer!" the American leader wrote.

Trump also criticized the policies of his predecessors, Barack Obama (2009-2017) and Joe Biden (2021-2025), regarding Tehran.

"Iran played games with the United States and the rest of the world for 47 years <...> and then finally hit "pay dirt" when Barack Hussein Obama became President. He was not only good to them, he was great, actually going to their side, jettisoning Israel, and all other Allies, and giving Iran a major and very powerful new lease on life," Trump wrote, adding that Obama was bad, but not as bad as "sleepy" Biden.