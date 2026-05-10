Republika Srpska will never join sanctions against Russia — president

MOSCOW, May 10. /TASS/. Republika Srpska will not succumb to pressure and will never join sanctions against Russia, President Sinisa Karan told TASS in his first interview with a Russian media outlet.

"Some EU countries are using political and economic means to pressure the independent policies of not only Republika Srpska, but also some other countries that maintain ties with Russia. And this is being portrayed as a path to the European Union. For us, such a path is impossible," he said.

"Everyone knows that from the very first day until today <…> we have not allowed and will not allow anyone to join the sanctions against Russia," Karan noted.