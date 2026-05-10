Libya’s largest oil refinery resumes operations after being suspended

TUNIS, May 10. /TASS/. Operations at Libya’s largest oil refinery in the city of Zawiya located 40 kilometers west of Tripoli have resumed after being suspended due to clashes near the facility, Brega Petroleum Marketing Company, a subsidiary of Libya’s National Oil Corporation, said.

Supplies of petroleum products to distribution companies "have been restored to meet demand for fuel and related products in the local market," the company said.

On May 8, operations at the plant were paralyzed amid clashes between armed groups in Zawiya. Heavy weapons were used during the fighting. Several shells fell on the oil complex, but production facilities were not damaged. According to local sources, the clashes ceased on the evening of May 9 after mediation by elders.