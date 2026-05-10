Fico expects significant interest in his meeting with Putin from Slovakia’s EU partners

BRATISLAVA, May 10. /TASS/. Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico expects significant interest from EU leaders in his Saturday's meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow.

"Now they will start calling [me] and asking what he said, what [President of Russia] said," he told reporters.

Fico, along with other foreign leaders, arrived in Moscow on Saturday to celebrate the 81st anniversary of the Soviet Union’s Victory over Nazi Germany in the 1941-1945 Great Patriotic War. Russian President Vladimir Putin held talks with him.