Fico to hold urgent meeting with Transpetrol following his visit to Russia

BRATISLAVA, May 10. /TASS/. Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico is convening an urgent meeting with representatives of Transpetrol, the company operating the Slovak section of the Druzhba oil pipeline, following his visit to Russia.

"Today I will attend a briefing with Transpetrol. I have important information [about prospects for cooperation with Russia in the energy sector] following my visit to Moscow. We need to discuss this news," he told reporters.

Asked about plans to diversify energy sources in the European Union, Fico said he is "in favor of diversification," but called for "retaining the option of obtaining oil and gas from Russia" as Russian energy resources are significantly cheaper than those from other countries. Moreover, the Slovnaft oil refinery located in Bratislava has historically focused on refining Russian oil, the premier noted.