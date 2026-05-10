Breakthrough in US-Iran talks could occur before Trump’s visit to China — Pakistani envoy

MOSCOW, May 10. /TASS/. A breakthrough in negotiations between Washington and Tehran could occur before US President Donald Trump’s visit to Beijing in the middle of May, Pakistani Ambassador to Russia Faisal Niaz Tirmizi said in an interview with TASS.

Trump’s trip to China is expected to take place on May 14-15. "Negotiations are a painstaking process. Therefore, I can’t promise it will happen tomorrow or next week, but it will happen. The current process gives us great hope, and it will happen fairly soon. I think so. My assessment is that some breakthrough will occur before President Trump’s visit to Beijing," the diplomat said.

In this context, he noted that Russian President Vladimir Putin is expected to visit Beijing soon after. Russian Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov said earlier that the Kremlin was actively preparing for the Russian president’s upcoming visit to China, but would not disclose the dates for now, as both sides typically do so simultaneously.