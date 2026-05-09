WASHINGTON, May 9. /TASS/. European leaders have grown tired of Vladimir Zelensky’s increasingly harsh rhetoric towards Europe and his penchant for lecturing foreign politicians, Politico wrote.

"He’s become quicker to lecture European leaders. He’s noticeably adopted a more strident and imperious tone with allies this year," according to the publication. "And it’s raising hackles," Politico added. "Relations are tense at the moment and probably at their lowest wartime point between Kiev and Brussels," a former senior Ukrainian official told the publication.

At an informal EU summit in Cyprus in April, "Zelensky was reportedly upbraided by other European leaders over his EU membership expectations and his rejection of incremental membership spread over many years," Politico noted.