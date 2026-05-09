Trump does not rule out redeployment of US troops from Germany to Poland

WASHINGTON, May 9. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump has stated that the United States could redeploy troops stationed in Germany to Poland.

While speaking to reporters on the South Lawn of the White House, he noted that he has excellent personal relations with the Polish leadership. "So that’s possible," Trump said when asked a respective question.

On April 29, the US President said that Washington was considering reducing its contingent of troops in Germany and would make a decision soon. He did not specify why the administration might take such a step, but the statement came after German Chancellor Friedrich Merz criticized the US military campaign against Iran, pointing to Washington’s lack of a clear strategy. On May 1, Assistant to US Secretary of Defense for Public Affairs Sean Parnell announced Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth’s order to withdraw 5,000 American troops from Germany. He said the withdrawal was expected to be completed within the next six to 12 months.