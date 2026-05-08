Death toll from Israeli attacks on Lebanon nears 2,760 — Health Ministry

BEIRUT, May 5. /TASS/. Thirty-two people died and 74 were injured after Israeli airstrikes on southern Lebanon during the past day, despite the ceasefire that has been in force since April 17, the country’s health ministry said.

"The overall death toll since the outbreak of the ongoing armed escalation on March 2 has climbed to 2,759, with 8,512 people being injured," it said in a statement posted on its X page.

According to the ministry, the attacks targeted neighborhoods near the cities of Nabatieh, Saida, and Tyre. As clear-up operations continue, the number of fatalities may go up, the ministry added.