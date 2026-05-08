Fico to discuss Russia-Slovakia relations with Putin

MOSCOW, May 8. /TASS/. Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico intends to discuss relations between the two countries – the good and the bad in them – when he meets with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"I am very glad that I will have the opportunity to meet with President Putin," he told reporters upon arrival in Moscow. "There are some disagreements and problems, and I hope that tomorrow we will have the opportunity to discuss them with your president."

Fico added that he would ask Putin "certain questions" and express his views on a number of topics.