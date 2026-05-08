Slovakia’s Fico believes conflict in Ukraine is nearing its end

MOSCOW, May 8. /TASS/. Slovakia’s Prime Minister Robert Fico believes the Ukrainian conflict is nearing an end.

"I am convinced that we are already approaching the end of the Russian-Ukrainian conflict," he told the media upon arrival in Moscow.

"The main message I want to convey to President Vladimir Putin, the key word, is dialogue. We must meet and talk together. I am an absolute supporter of any kind of ceasefire. I believe it is a hundred times better to take seats at the table and negotiate," Fico explained.