Rubio’s role in US administration diminishing, despite his broad powers — former diplomat

WASHINGTON, May 8. /TASS/. US Secretary of State and Acting Assistant to the President for National Security Affairs Marco Rubio is playing an increasingly smaller role in the US administration, despite his broad powers, opined Ivo Daalder, a former US ambassador to NATO (2009-2013).

"Few people have been better positioned to dominate US foreign and national security policy, yet the secretary of state appears to be receding in both his jobs. And yet, what is most remarkable about Rubio is the increasingly shrinking role he seems to play. The US secretary of state is the nation’s chief diplomat and foreign affairs spokesperson, responsible for carrying the US flag overseas and leading diplomatic efforts to resolve conflicts, prevent new ones and advance America’s national interests. But Rubio is largely AWOL on all these efforts," Daalder wrote in a column for Politico.

According to him, since taking office as Secretary of State in January 2025, Rubio has made 18 trips abroad, spending 75 days on such assignments, visiting 31 countries. During the same period, for example, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton made 28 trips and visited more than 60 countries, spending a total of 130 days on the road.

Rubio, as acting national security adviser, is also responsible for coordinating policy in this area. His first decision after taking the position was to fire half of the National Security Council staff. "The result has been a frustrated staff who, diplomats and foreign officials have said, don’t know what’s going on," Daalder writes. "These failures have become abundantly clear in Iran. Whatever policy coordinating process existed prior to the decision to go to war or since, the outcome has been widespread chaos and confusion rather than clarity and consistency," he noted.

Rubio has previously stated that his responsibilities in both positions "overlap in many cases." Daalder notes that these two roles serve different purposes: the secretary of state represents the country abroad, while the adviser’s efforts are aimed at ensuring security at home. "Combining these very different roles doesn’t ensure the two "are totally in synch," as Rubio’s spokesman has claimed. It ensures neither job is done well. If there was any doubt about that, Rubio’s meager record in both makes that abundantly clear," Daalder concluded.