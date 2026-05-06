Third round of Lebanese-Israeli talks to be held in Washington on May 13-15 — TV

BEIRUT, May 6. /TASS/. Delegations from Lebanon and Israel will meet at the negotiating table in Washington on May 13-15 to discuss the terms for extending the ceasefire, LBCI TV reported, citing sources at the US State Department.

According to the report, the Lebanese delegation will include a group of diplomats and military officials led by former Ambassador to the United States Simon Karam.

On May 4, Lebanese President Joseph Aoun announced that a third round of preparatory talks would take place in the coming days and would "lay the groundwork for direct negotiations."

Meetings between the parties are taking place at the US State Department with the active support of President Donald Trump’s administration. Following the first round of talks on April 14, an agreement was reached to establish a ceasefire in Lebanon effective April 17. Then, following the second round of talks on April 23, it was announced that the ceasefire would be extended for three weeks.

LBCI notes that Lebanon is insisting on a further extension of the ceasefire and the development of a schedule for the withdrawal of occupying forces from the southern regions, while Israel is seeking the complete disarmament of the Shiite militant group Hezbollah and a long-term peace agreement.