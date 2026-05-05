US to respond with 'overwhelming' firepower to Iran striking ships in Hormuz — Pentagon

WASHINGTON, May 5. /TASS/. Any potential Iranian strikes on vessels in the Strait of Hormuz will result in the Islamic Republic facing "overwhelming and devastating American firepower," Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth has asserted.

"If you attack American troops or innocent commercial shipping, you will face overwhelming and devastating American firepower," he said, commenting on Tehran’s warnings regarding shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.

On May 3, Trump said that the United States would launch an operation, Project Freedom, to help ships stranded in the Strait of Hormuz to leave its waters. According to Trump, the operation will focus on the safe evacuation of ships from the Strait of Hormuz. However, he warned that "if, in any way, this humanitarian process is interfered with, that interference will, unfortunately, have to be dealt with forcefully."

Following this statement, Ebrahim Azizi, the head of the Iranian parliament's national security committee, warned that Tehran will view any US attempt to interfere into maritime traffic in the Strait of Hormuz as a ceasefire violation.