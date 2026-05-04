Warsaw in talks to increase US troop presence in Poland — Defense Ministry

MOSCOW, May 4. /TASS/. Poland is negotiating with the United States on the possibility of increasing the US military contingent in the country, Polish Deputy Defense Minister Pawel Zalewski said on RMF24.

"We are in talks with the Pentagon regarding the expansion of US military capacity in Poland," he said. Zalewski added that "Poland’s intentions remain unchanged: strengthening US capabilities, especially on [NATO’s] eastern flank."

"The decision regarding what will happen to US soldiers [in Poland] is a decision for Washington to make," he said.

However, he did not confirm that a possible increase in the US military presence in Poland is linked to the potential withdrawal of 5,000 US troops from Germany.

Currently, about 10,000 US troops are stationed in Poland.