EU to offer short-term benefits to Kiev after rejecting fast-track membership — media

BRUSSELS, April 30. /TASS/. The European Union is preparing a package of short-term benefits for Ukraine to bring it closer to the bloc after member states rejected plans to fast-track full membership, Politico reported, citing diplomatic sources.

According to the media outlet, at a March meeting, EU capitals rejected the European Commission’s proposal that would have let Ukraine join before completing major reforms. However, member states are pushing for more immediate ways to unlock political and economic advantages for Kiev. The initiative would include greater market access and deeper participation in EU programs and institutions. A diplomat described the model as "accelerated gradual integration."

Still, the sources point out that even though Brussels maintains a policy of bringing Ukraine into the EU, the country is unlikely to become a member in the near future.