US spends nearly $25 billion on war with Iran to date — Pentagon

WASHINGTON, April 29. /TASS/. The US has spent approximately $25 billion on military operations against Iran to date, Acting Pentagon Comptroller Jules Hurst stated.

Speaking at a hearing before the House Armed Services Committee, the defense official confirmed for the first time ever that Washington had spent nearly $25 billion on Operation Epic Fury. According to him, most of that money was spent on munitions.

"We will formulate a supplemental through the White House that will come to Congress once we have a full assessment of the cost of the conflict," Hurst added, explaining that these are preliminary estimates.

On February 28, the US and Israel launched a large-scale operation against Iran. On April 7, US President Donald Trump announced a two-week mutual ceasefire with Tehran. According to the Iranian side, a total of 3,375 Iranians died as a result of US and Israeli attacks over the 40 days of war.

On April 11, Iran and the US held several rounds of talks in Islamabad. Both Tehran and Washington reported that the parties failed to reach an agreement on a long-term settlement due to a number of contradictions. On April 21, the US leader announced on Truth Social that Washington intends to extend the ceasefire with Iran, which was set to expire in a few hours. According to the Iranian state broadcaster, Tehran does not intend to comply with Washington’s unilaterally announced extension of the ceasefire and will prioritize its own interests.