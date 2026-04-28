Russia’s fourth S-400 air defense system shipped to India

NEW DELHI, April 28. /TASS/. Russia has shipped to India the fourth of five S-400 air defense systems under a contract in 2018, which will be deployed in the republic by the end of May, the Hindustan Times newspaper reported, citing a source.

According to the source, the pre-dispatch inspection by the Indian Air Force officials of the incoming S-400 system was completed by April 18. The fourth Russian S-400 air defense system is on its way to India and is expected to be received at an Indian port by mid-May. The new system is planned to be deployed in the state of Rajasthan to strengthen missile defense on the border with Pakistan.

The fifth system is expected to be delivered to India this November. It will be deployed on the border with China. In 2018, New Delhi signed an agreement for the purchase of five S-400 squadrons worth $5.43 billion. On March 27, the Indian Defense Ministry’s Defense Acquisition Council (DAC) approved the acquisition of additional Russian S-400 air defense missile systems.

Following the April 22, 2025, terrorist attack in the tourist town of Pahalgam (Indian Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir), New Delhi launched Operation Sindoor on May 7, striking terrorist-linked targets in Pakistan. The S-400s were deployed in the operation, and they proved highly effective. Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated afterward that India's air defense system, reinforced by the S-400s, had been the decisive factor in the operation.

India has decided to purchase 280 short-and long-range S-400 missiles to replenish the stockpiles used during Operation Sindoor, as well as to create a reserve of long-range weapons, as Operation Sindoor is not yet over. India is estimated to have fired 11 long-range S-400 missiles at Pakistan, hitting fighter jets, early warning systems, and transport aircraft. India is also considering setting up a private enterprise to maintain and repair the S-400, with the possibility of technology transfer.