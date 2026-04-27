Guterres warns AI and quantum computing technologies exacerbate nuclear threat

UN, April 27. /TASS/. The nuclear threat is compounded by the new dangers of rapidly developing technologies such as artificial intelligence and quantum computing, and the Non-Proliferation Treaty must adapt to these challenges, said UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres.

"Today, the nuclear threat is compounded by new dangers from rapidly evolving technologies such as artificial intelligence and quantum computing. The Treaty must grapple with the nexus between nuclear weapons and new technologies. It must ensure that, until nuclear weapons are eliminated, humanity never cedes control over their use," Guterres said.

He added that the Non-Proliferation Treaty is not a " a relic of a former age," but a living instrument capable of remaining "an active and strong foundation for a world free of nuclear weapons in our fast-moving age" provided countries firmly adhere to its provisions.

On April 27, the 11th NPT Review Conference began its work at the UN headquarters in New York. This conference is held every five years and gathers almost all the 191 countries participating in the treaty to assess how the NPT is being implemented in three main areas: non-proliferation, nuclear disarmament and peaceful uses of atomic energy. This year an intense discussion is expected against the background of current conflicts and geopolitical disagreements - delegates will try to coordinate the final document with practical steps. Many experts doubt success because of the deep contradictions between nuclear and non-nuclear powers. The conference will last until May 22.