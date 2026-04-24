EU may begin accession talks with Ukraine in coming weeks — news agency

NEW YORK, April 24. /TASS/. Negotiations on Ukraine’s accession to the EU may begin in the coming weeks, Bloomberg reported, citing a source.

According to the news agency, EU leaders have agreed that the conditions for launching the first phase of negotiations have been met. However, no specific timeline for accession has been mentioned.

Earlier, Vladimir Zelensky stated that Kiev is counting on full membership, rejecting the option of associate status. Nevertheless, doubts remain within the EU regarding Ukraine’s accelerated admission.