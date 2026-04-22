Kazakh president calls for avoiding selective UN Charter application to military conflicts

ASTANA, April 22. /TASS/. It is important to avoid selective application of the UN Charter’s principles to international military conflicts, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said.

"We absolutely need to ensure that the UN and other major international institutions fully correspond to the realities of the modern world, which has entered an era of transformation of such magnitude and scale that it makes them completely unprecedented and, consequently, unpredictable. We should avoid selective application of the UN Charter’s principles to international military conflicts," Tokayev stated at the Regional Environmental Summit.

According to him, the UN, created more than 80 years ago, remains indispensable as the only universal platform for dialogue. However, the world has radically changed since then. "Much is said about the inviolability of the UN Charter, which continues to be the cornerstone of international law. However, the UN Charter is not some kind of an a la carte menu, and the Charter cannot serve as a platform for any selective approach. On the contrary, the UN Charter should be perceived as a single comprehensive document and fully respected, with all its provisions," the president of Kazakhstan emphasized.

The Regional Environmental Summit in Astana is being held under the auspices of the UN from April 22 to 24. It is attended by several thousand delegates, including about 100 high-ranking representatives of states and international organizations. On the sidelines of the summit, a meeting of the Council of the founding countries of the International Fund for Saving the Aral Sea is also planned, with the participation of the presidents of Central Asian countries.