Russia plays decisive role in resolving crisis in Libya — foreign minister

MOSCOW, April 21. /TASS/. Russia plays a key role in resolving the situation in Libya, Acting Libyan Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Taher al-Baour stated following talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

"As for Russia, its role is very important, as my dear friend [Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov] said, because Russia has very good relations with all Libyan parties [of the conflict], both in the West and the East, and therefore we want relations to develop further so that this helps solve the issues in Libya," Taher al-Baour has stated. According to him, Moscow "can play a key role in resolving the crisis and uniting the institutions of the state of Libya."

The top Libyan diplomat also acknowledged that "it is impossible to achieve a political solution and to unite all the Libyan state institutions except by holding general parliamentary elections that all sides participate in and are satisfied with."