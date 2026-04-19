Ankara repeatedly informed Moscow, Kiev of its readiness to hold talks — foreign minister

ANTALYA, April 19. /TASS/. The leadership of Turkey, during contacts with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Vladimir Zelensky, has repeatedly stated its readiness to organize negotiations on a settlement in Ukraine, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan stated at a press conference following the Antalya Diplomatic Forum.

"In meetings with Mr. Putin and Mr. Zelensky, we have repeatedly stated our readiness to host such negotiations. That is, Turkey is always ready to organize negotiations at the leadership level, and we are also ready to conduct discussions at the technical level. We have no problem with that. We are ready to act as before," Fidan emphasized.

Fidan added that Turkey "is also ready to support all negotiations held in other countries." "Let peace come. Goodness, no matter which side it comes from, is goodness, and it deserves respect," he concluded.