Iran proposes to restrict vessels posing military threat in Strait of Hormuz

ASHGABAT, April 17. /TASS/. Iran wants to impose restrictions on vessels passing through the Strait of Hormuz that pose a military threat, said Iran's ambassador to Turkmenistan Ali Mojtaba Rouzbahani.

"The concept of a ‘threatening vessel’ is proposed as a preventive tool aimed at managing risks before they escalate into a crisis. According to this approach, any vessel with respect to which the possibility of posing a threat to the security of the coastal states is reasonably assumed - including vessels carrying military equipment or associated with the parties involved in hostile actions - may be subject to certain restrictions. This approach is not based on post-factum reaction, but on legal and safe prevention," the embassy quoted Rouzbahani as saying.

The ambassador also noted that along with the security aspects, the economic side of the issue also occupies an important place in navigation through the strait. According to him, international practice indicates that coastal states have the right to charge a fee for marine services, including pilotage, search and rescue operations, environmental monitoring and marine traffic management.

"These payments are not considered as fees for passage, but as payment for the services that directly contribute to improving safety and reducing the risks of navigation. This model, in addition to covering part of the security costs, can help stabilize the energy markets and reduce insurance costs," he explained.