Iran will receive no frozen assets for suspending nuclear program, Trump says

NEW YORK, April 17. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump claims that Iran agreed to suspend its nuclear program indefinitely, even without receiving any frozen assets from the United States, Bloomberg said, citing a phone interview with the US leader.

According to Trump, an agreement to end the war that was unleashed by the United States and Israel in late February, is largely complete. Talks on a lasting agreement will "probably" be held this weekend, he said. "Most of the main points are finalized. It’ll go pretty quickly," Trump stated.

Iran has not yet commented either on any potential agreements or on Trump’s statements made on Thursday that Tehran had allegedly offered concessions, including on its nuclear program.