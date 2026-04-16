Former US lawmaker estimates daily cost of Iran conflict at $2 billion

WASHINGTON, April 16. /TASS/. The daily cost of the conflict in Iran stands at about $2 billion, former US Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene said.

"Today is the day most Americans pay their taxes and our government is spending roughly $2 billion a day on a war in Iran, and Americans are now paying over $4 dollars on average at the pump, and many Americans can’t pay for health insurance. This was not supposed to happen. This is not what we campaigned on," she wrote in an X post.

The United States and Israel launched a military operation against Iran on February 28. Tehran decided to close the Strait of Hormuz to ships associated with the US, Israel and the countries that backed aggression against Iran. On April 7, Washington announced a "double-sided" two-week ceasefire with Iran. According to the Emergency Medical Services of Iran, a total of 3,375 people were killed in US-Israeli strikes in the 40 days of the war.

On April 11, the parties held several rounds of talks in the Pakistani capital of Islamabad. According to both Tehran and Washington, they were unable to agree on a long-term solution to the conflict due to multiple disagreements.