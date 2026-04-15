Hungarian president instructs Magyar to form new government

BUDAPEST, April 15. /TASS/. Hungarian President Tamas Sulyok has tasked Tisza party leader Peter Magyar with forming a new government.

"The president of the republic informed me that as the leader of the party that received the most votes [in the elections], I will be elected prime minister at the first meeting of the new parliament and will be entrusted with the mandate to form a government," Magyar told reporters after meeting with Sulyok.

He said that parliament could meet on May 6-7, and the government would be formed and assume its duties by mid-month.

Magyar confirmed that he suggested Sulyok resign, since he was a protege of current Prime Minister Viktor Orban and his Fidesz - Hungarian Civic Alliance party, which voters expressed no confidence in the April 12 elections. Otherwise, Tisza, which received a constitutional majority in parliament, will amend the basic law to ensure an early termination of the head of state’s powers. According to Magyar, Sulyok replied that he would "consider these arguments."

Nevertheless, Magyar said the meeting was peaceful and Sulyok showed him his capital residence, the Sandor Palace, with a beautiful view of the Danube from its balcony. The leaders of the two other parties that were elected to the Hungarian parliament, Orban and chairman of the right-wing Our Homeland Movement party Laszlo Toroczkai were invited to consultations there.