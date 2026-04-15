US leader says deal with Iran 'very possible' later this month

LONDON, April 15. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump did not rule out signing an agreement with Iran before the end of April in an interview with Sky News.

"It’s possible. Very possible. They’re beaten up pretty bad. It’s very possible," the US leader told the British TV channel when asked if a deal with Iran could be made before King Charles III of Britain arrives in the United States on a state visit slated for April 27.

Iran and the United States held several rounds of talks in Islamabad on April 11. The Iranian delegation was led by parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, while Vice President JD Vance headed the US delegation. Both Tehran and Washington said following the negotiations that no agreement on finding a long-term solution to the conflict had been reached due to a range of disagreements. Details regarding a potential new round of talks remain unavailable.