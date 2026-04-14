Armenia not Russia's adversary, all issues to be resolved — speaker

YEREVAN, April 14. /TASS/. All the issues that exist between Russia and Armenia will be settled, as Yerevan doesn't seek an adversarial relationship with Moscow, Speaker of the Armenian Parliament Alen Simonyan told reporters.

"All issues will be discussed and resolved. We don't want to fight with Russia. All questions will be raised, and we will strive to solve them going forward. We do not pose a threat to Russia, and we have no intention of becoming a threat," Simonyan said, commenting on reports of difficulties allegedly faced by Armenian businessmen in Russia.

Simonyan said that disagreements periodically arise between all countries, but they can be resolved through dialogue.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan visited Moscow on April 1 to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin. After the talks, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk said in an interview with TASS that Armenia had come to a threshold beyond which Russia would have to fundamentally change the terms of its economic partnership with the country. Commenting on the business ties between the two countries, Overchuk said that Moscow does not want to restrict Armenian business, but if Yerevan makes it impossible for Russian companies to operate, it will not just keep everything as is.