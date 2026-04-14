Internet blackout in Iran lasts over 45 days — NetBlocks

LONDON, April 14. /TASS/. Internet connectivity in Iran has been almost completely disrupted for more than 1,080 hours, the international internet monitoring service NetBlocks reported.

"The country enters its 46th day without international access," the service said in a post on the social network X. It had previously noted that this is the longest nationwide internet blackout ever recorded globally.

On February 28, the US and Israel launched a military operation against Iran, striking major cities, including Tehran. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) announced a large-scale retaliatory operation targeting Israel. US facilities in Bahrain, Jordan, Qatar, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia were also hit.

On April 11, Iran and the US held several rounds of talks in Islamabad. The Iranian delegation was led by parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, while Vice President JD Vance headed the US delegation. Later, both Tehran and Washington reported that the sides had failed to reach an agreement on a long-term settlement due to a range of disagreements. Details regarding a potential new round of talks remain unavailable.