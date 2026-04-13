Magyar says EU should lift anti-Russian sanctions when Ukrainian conflict over

BUDAPEST, April 13. /TASS/. Peter Magyar, the leader of Hungary’s Tisza party that won the country’s parliamentary elections on April 12, said the European Union should immediately lift its anti-Russian sanctions after the Ukrainian conflict is resolved.

"We do hope that the negotiations will produce a result, and after that the European sanctions will be lifted," he said at a press conference in Budapest.

In his words, anti-Russian sanctions caused energy prices to spike, and "Europe is not interested in buying raw materials at bloated prices," because "it only damages Europe’s competitiveness."

At the same time, Magyar said that if his phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin is arranged, he will urge him to immediately stop the special military operation in Ukraine. In his opinion, the conflict inflicts serious damage to both parties.