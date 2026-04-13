Israel supports US decision to move forward with naval blockade of Iran — Netanyahu

TEL AVIV, April 13. /TASS/. Israel supports the US decision to impose a naval blockade on Iran, Prime Minister of the Jewish state, Benjamin Netanyahu, stated at a weekly government meeting.

Netanyahu's statements were disseminated by the head of government's office. Speaking about the talks in Islamabad between the US and Iran, he blamed Iran for the dialogue's failure. "Since Iran broke the rules, [US] President [Donald] Trump decided to impose a naval blockade against them. We, of course, support this firm stance and are in constant contact with the US," the Israeli prime minister said.

On April 11, Iran and the United States held several rounds of talks in Islamabad. As Tehran and Washington announced later, the parties failed to reach an agreement on a long-term settlement to the conflict due to a number of differences. Details of a possible new round of talks remain unknown.

The US Central Command subsequently reported that its forces would begin a naval blockade of Iran on April 13. It will apply to vessels of all countries entering or leaving Iranian ports or coastal territories.