Israel to limit attacks on Lebanon at Washington’s request — WSJ

NEW YORK, April 10. /TASS/. Israel does not intend to cease its attacks on Lebanon but will limit their scale in accordance with a request from US President Donald Trump, The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported, citing a source.

According to the publication, Trump has not yet asked Israel to scale back its campaign against the Shiite organization Hezbollah. However, the US administration fears that these attacks could interfere with negotiations with Iran and efforts to open the Strait of Hormuz.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu earlier stated that he had ordered direct negotiations with Lebanon to begin as soon as possible. According to the Axios portal, the negotiations are to take place in Washington next week. Both sides will be represented at the ambassadorial level in the US. The Israeli public broadcaster Kan reported that Israeli authorities agreed to hold negotiations with Lebanon in Washington next week due to pressure from the US side.