German chancellor firmly criticizes Israeli strikes on Lebanon

BERLIN, April 9. /TASS/. German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has criticized Israeli strikes on Lebanon, saying the situation across the Middle East, and particularly in southern Lebanon, is a cause for serious concern.

"The brutality with which Israel is waging war there could derail the entire peace process. That must not be allowed. That is why yesterday, together with other heads of state and government, I called on the Israeli government to halt further escalation," Merz said in a statement on the Middle East situation.

He added that German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul had spoken twice on the issue yesterday with his Israeli counterpart Gideon Saar. "I am also in personal contact with Prime Minister [Benjamin] Netanyahu. We are closely and continuously coordinating our actions with our partners in Europe and the region," Merz said.

"We want to ensure that this war, which has become a transatlantic stress test, does not lead to further exacerbation of relations between the United States and its European NATO allies. While I understand calls for a firm stance, let me also say: we do not want, and I do not want, a split in NATO," the German chancellor emphasized.