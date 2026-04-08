US leader says negotiations with Iran to be held behind closed doors

WASHINGTON, April 8. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump has stated that negotiations between the US and Iran regarding a potential deal will be conducted behind closed doors.

"There is only one group of meaningful 'points' [to an agreement] that are acceptable to the United States, and we will be discussing them behind closed doors during these negotiations. These are the points that are the basis on which we agreed to a ceasefire," he wrote on Truth Social.

"It is something that is reasonable, and can easily be dispensed with," the president added.