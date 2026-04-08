Iran makes its participation in talks with US conditional on ceasefire in Lebanon — WSJ

NEW YORK, April 8. /TASS/. Tehran informed regional mediators that it will only take part in negotiations with the United States in case of a ceasefire in Lebanon, also threatening to reconsider its decision to open the Strait of Hormuz, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing "people familiar with the matter."

According to their information, "Iran has told regional mediators its participation in talks with US officials in Islamabad is conditional on a cease-fire in Lebanon, warning it might also reverse its decision on reopening the Strait of Hormuz." The Iranian side also warned that it would continue to strike countries in the region, including Israel, if Israeli attacks on Lebanon and Iran continue.

On April 7, US President Donald Trump declared two-week mutual ceasefire with Iran. This decision was made considering the proposal of Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Iran’s readiness to "fully, immediately, and safely open the Strait of Hormuz," the US president noted. According to the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting, Tehran set out 10 conditions for a ceasefire, which the US "had to accept." These include the principle of non-aggression, Tehran’s control over the Strait of Hormuz, uranium enrichment on the Iranian territory, lifting of primary and secondary sanctions, payment of compensation, and withdrawal of the US forces from the region. Sharif invited delegations from Iran and the US to talks in Islamabad on April 10 to "reach a final agreement on resolving all disputes."