Israeli drone intercepted in southern Iran after truce with US — IRGC

TEHRAN, April 8. /TASS/. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC, elite units of the Iranian armed forces) has announced that it intercepted an Israeli drone in the skies over Iran after the declared ceasefire regime.

"A few minutes ago, a modern Hermes 900 drone in the skies over the city of Lar in Fars province was detected and destroyed by fire from a new air defense system," the Iranian state broadcasting company quoted a fragment of the IRGC statement.

The IRGC asserted that any violation of Iran’s airspace by any Israeli or US aircraft will be considered a violation of the previously announced ceasefire.